Tension as N’Delta militants roll out 11-point demand

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

WARRI- MILITANT groups from the nine states of the Niger Delta region, which vowed to resume hostilities, last Monday in support of #EndSARS protests, triggered fresh anxiety, weekend, as it presented 11 new demands to the Federal Government.

Leader of the militants under the auspices of Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, RNDA, self-styled “Major General” Johnmark Ezonebi, in an electronic mail statement, said the coalition had communicated multinational oil companies to evacuate their staff to avoid human causalities.

RNDA stated: “In support of the existing demands by the #EndSARS protesters, we have added new demands that could stop the mayhem on foreign oil multinationals, oil and gas infrastructures and the Joint Military Task Force involved in the Operation Crocodile Smile in the region.”

“We have vowed to take the destiny of our region into our hands and kick-start the occupation of all the major oil wells…