The case against LGBT in Nigeria

By Sam Vincent

The universal declaration of human rights includes the right to life, right to privacy, health and equality. There is also the right to freedom of expression, freedom of speech and freedom of being discriminated against by law or other unpleasant acts of injustice such as violence through torture.

But most parts of Africa continue to violate human rights.

In the case of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) in Nigeria and other parts of Africa, a stigma surrounds the minds of many individuals that lesbianism or gay is a taboo that needs cleansing.

ALSO READ: LGBT AGENDA: Threat to African Family values—Catholic Bishops, FACH, CWO

Many people with such sexual orientation often suffer humiliation, torture, human rights violation and risk 14 years jail sentence or face mob justice if arrested. Some of the victims are killed. The Nigerian law against LGBT clearly provides punishment in form of prison sentence.

In this light, people of such orientation do…