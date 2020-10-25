The Shame of the Gospel

Jesus is the Saviour of the world but not the kind of saviour that the world wants

By Femi Aribisala

A young Nigerian friend phoned me from the United States to ask an intriguing question: “In all your years of following Jesus, what have you gained?”

She was possibly at a crossroad, having a crisis of faith. Probably, she was confronted with the bankruptcy of the prosperity messages prevalent in the churches. She had discovered instead that being a disciple of Jesus offers precious little benefit in this world.

The psalmist warns but to little avail: “Behold, these are the ungodly, who prosper in the world; they increase in riches.” (Psalm 73:12). Jesus Himself tells us in no uncertain terms: “In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33).

Therefore, I could not but tell my young friend that, rather than gain in the world from being Christ’s disciple, I have lost a great deal. What I have gained…