Benue not hoarding CACOVID palliatives ― SEMA

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, has clarified that the state government has not hoarded any of the palliative sent to the state by Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) for distribution to the poor to cushion the harsh effect of COVID-19 in the state.

The Executive Secretary of Benue SEMA, Dr Emmanuel Shior, who made the clarification Saturday in Makurdi lamenting the misleading information on the social media regarding the distribution of the said palliatives in the state.

According to Dr Shior, “some individuals have insinuated that the Benue State Government is hoarding large quantities of the palliatives. This allegation is baseless and mischievous.

“On receipt of the CACOVID food items, Governor Samuel Ortom directed SEMA to ensure equitable distribution of all the palliatives to the 23 local governments areas of the state, and this directive was carried out to the letter.

“The distribution of palliatives was done by…