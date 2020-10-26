Buhari condemns hate messages, eviction notices

Vows to protect citizens’ rights

President Muhammadu Buhari has again condemned hate messages and eviction notices to ethnic and religious groups as a result of the consequences of the EndSARS protests in some parts of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many lives were lost, while both public and private assets, worth billions of naira, were either burnt, damaged, vandalised or looted by hoodlums, following the EndSARS protests in parts of the country.

NAN also reports that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State had, on Oct. 22, said that the state had recorded losses from the escalated #EndSARS protests running into billions of naira.

He added that the massive destruction witnessed would cause a setback to the state’s economy, while the impact of the destruction would impact negatively on its 2021 budget.

NAN reports that similar losses were recorded in Osun, Oyo, Edo, Kwara and other states.

NAN also reports the damage to public and private…