EnsSars: Enough of destructions,  Annie-Okonkwo begs





By Victor Ajihromanus

Convener of Let’s Get Empowered Initiative, Uche Annie-Okonkwo, has appealed to Nigerian youths stop further destruction of public and private assets in their rage against systemic insensitivities of the Nigerian state actors.

He said this in a statement by the Executive Director of the organization, Mr. Collins Ugwu.

The statement reads:”Heroes, the message has been delivered and the essence is indelible, we should now conserve our heroism into a shinning legacy by stopping all further destructions immediately. Its important we act swiftly and deny our mockers a morsel to hang their teeth and chew in usual cynicism, that the youths are not read.

Our youths having discovered their mantle of what we call in Igbo language “Igwebuike” meaning unity in strength, from this historic #EndSars crusade, must now use that strength to supervise a check and balance structure, that will make the creators of what we fought against, shiver in shame that there will…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper