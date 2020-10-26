Igbo group faults Kanu’s statement, attack on Lagos monarch’s palace

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Leaders of Ndigbo in All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos, have condemned the attack on the palace of Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, and the destruction of public, private buildings and monuments in Lagos State, by hoodlums in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests.

The Ndigbo leaders, led by Joe Igbokwe, who made the remark on Monday after a meeting, told newsmen that “the act is unfortunate, condemnable, unwarranted and should never happened again.”

Other Ndigbo leaders at the briefing include Eze Uche Dimgba (Okpenteba), State Coordinator Ndigbo in APC, Lagos; Dr. Ken Mordi, Board of Trustee, BOT, member; High Chief Kelvin Nworah, Coordinator Lagos East Senatorial Ndigbo in APC Lagos, among others.

While dissociating Igbo in Lagos from the statement made by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, Igbokwe said the Igbo are builders and not…