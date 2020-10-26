Plateau designate seven courts to prosecute over 300 suspected looters

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State government has designates seven courts for the prosecution of the 307 suspects so far arrested at various locations where looting took place in Jos North and Jos South local government areas of the State.

This is even as a truck with materials from the looted Plateau State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, PRUWASSA was intercepted while trying to leave the State with the looted items.

The State government at a Security Council to deliberate on the security situation following the massive looting that has been perpetrated disclosed that security agencies have been mandated to embark on massive manhunt for the arrest of looters and ensure materials are recovered while the culprits are prosecuted.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting held at Government House Rayfield Jos, Secretary to the Government of the State Prof. Danladi Atu said so far, the situation is calm but still fluid as there are still threats to attack other public and…