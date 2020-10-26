POETRY: Vampires of Ni.Ger (Nigga) Area

By Rev Arize Nwobu
Hello Ni.ger Area
Your children have waited with bated breath
for a break of dawn,
To see the change you sold in hope.
They sit in the dark
And cry in pain,
Sick and tired of the game
They now want to leave the park.
Bewildered, they wonder why
in a land of plenty
How could they be so sad.
Good has turned to bad
And the wind has turned to storm.
Hello Ni.ger Area
Why do you look bemused and abused
O ye giant in the sun?
It looks to me so unreal
That you are crawling on your knees
Your Shepherds are blind,
They cheat, steal and eat the meat of the poor,
And suffocate the sufferers with trails of sorrow
With no hope for a better tomorrow.
O ye children of Ni.ger Area
Children of the Queen of blackness and darkness,
Though our bones may be broken
Our spirits will fight,
Words must be spoken and the chain will be broken.
Stand up,
Revodemption time is now
Help me to sing my song:
The night must turn to day
The youths must have a…
