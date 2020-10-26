Self-determination of Yoruba nation is our priority – Ilana Omo Oodua

*As YWC changes name to Ilana Omo Oodua

By Gabriel Olawale

The umbrella body of all Yoruba socio-cultural and self-determination group within and outside Nigeria, Ilana Omo Oodua, formerly known as the Yoruba World Congress, YWC, has said that the quest for Yoruba Nation self-determination is non-negotiable.

Speaking during stakeholders’ virtual meeting where YWC changed its name to Ilana Omo Oodua, the President-General, Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye, said that as they struggle towards achieving that goal, they would operate with peaceful and law-abiding ways and means.

“We shall encourage and energize the youths of our nation to protect and defend our homeland against herdsmen and militiamen who have been rampaging through our farmlands since 2015, and who have been destroying our people’s farms, villages and farmsteads, killing members of our rural population, raping vulnerable women, kidnapping people on our farmlands and highways, forcing many of our farmers…