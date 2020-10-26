Tinubu urges Govt to donate revenue to victims

Mr Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) party leader, has proposed that revenue from the Lekki tollgate, Lagos State, be donated to confirmed victims of the shooting that occurred during the #EndSARS protest.

According to him, other identifiable victims of police brutality in the state should also benefit from the proceeds.

Tinubu in a statement on Monday. also absolved himself from allegations of ordering the deployment of soldiers against peaceful protesters at Lekki toll plaza on Oct.20, 2020.

“I propose to government that the tollgate be left closed for an indefinite period.

“If it is reopened, revenues should be donated to the confirmed victims of the Lekki attack as well as to other identifiable victims of police brutality in Lagos.

“Let government use the money to compensate and take care of those who have lost life or limb in the struggle for all citizens to go about the quiet, peaceful enjoyment of life without fear of undue harassment at this…