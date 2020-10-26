Tomoloju’s ‘Ajakumo’: More than a song

By Prisca Sam-Duru

As the #EndSARS protesters matched forward in Owerri, Imo State, they chanted one of the songs of our own writer, composer, culture producer, and promoter, Benson Omowafola Tomoloju’s ‘Ajakumo’.

The song was all that an Ilaje indigene, who was in the state to attend a meeting, needed to get past them. To his surprise, it worked like magic. Out of excitement, he rushed to the Ilaje Development Summit Group (IDSG) platform to share his testimony:

“I told the boys at Owerri, Imo State, protesting and blaring ‘Ajakumo’, that that’s one of my brother’s songs. They created a partway for me to escape the horrendous traffic caused by road blockages. A good name is better than riches we were told, and character matters.”

That was how ‘Ajakumo’, one of the 100 songs of Ben Tomoloju, popularly known as Ben T, turned into a lifesaver.

‘Ajakumo’ and the rest of the songs were launched virtually on August 29, 2020, by the Producers/Promoters of…