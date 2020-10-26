US Senate paves way for confirmation of Trump’s Supreme Court pick

The US Senate on Sunday advanced the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett towards final confirmation, just over a week before the presidential election.

In a procedural step, the Republican-controlled chamber voted 51-48 to wind down debate and clear the way for a final vote on Monday, despite Democratic opposition.

Barrett’s life-long appointment to the country’s top court is widely expected to be confirmed on Monday.

Only one Republican senator is expected to vote against Barrett’s confirmation, after she gained the backing of a second over the weekend who had opposed an appointment so close to an election.

US President Donald Trump picked the 48-year-old conservative judge to replace former justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the liberal icon who died last month.

Democrats have decried the move, accusing Republicans of rushing the process. They argue that the winner of the November 3 election should nominate a judge to fill the Supreme Court vacancy.

The…