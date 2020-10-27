Edo PCRC charges community leaders on peace

By Ozioruva Aliu,

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) Edo state has called on community leaders in various communities in Edo state to appeal to youth leaders in the areas to ensure peace which. It said would bring peace to the entire state.

A statement by the chairman of PCRC in the state Rev. (Mrs.) Helen Atekha-Odemwingie said the message of the #EndSARS demonstrators has been well received by the authorities.

A statement she issued yesterday reads: “We as PCRC Edo State command and indeed the entire state are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and property following the infiltration of hoodlums in the #EndSARS peaceful protests that led to its spinning out of control.

“We appeal to us not to succumb to the temptation of venting our anger and frustration on fellow citizens and the few public infrastructures that the government has managed to provide.

“The #EndSARS protesters had reasonable demands; they mean well and acted responsibly. At this time we…