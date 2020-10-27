Ending SARS by SWATting citizens like flies?

By Ogaga Ifowodo

As news of outbreaks of arson and looting started taking over the reports of the hitherto peaceful EndSARS protests, I hoped and prayed that for once, government would buck the trend and resist the temptation to send soldiers and anti-riot policemen to clear the streets by mowing down protesters.

The reported incidents were indeed worrisome: police stations set on fire and guns allegedly stolen, the gates of the prison in Benin broken down and its inmates set free, streets and highways blocked and commuters and travellers stranded, among other actions. But these pale in the light of the cold-blooded massacre of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.

The account of the mass murder, corroborated in the main by phone-shot videos that have gone viral on social media, show that soldiers had, prior to shooting, removed the closed-circuit cameras and killed the…