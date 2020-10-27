ENDSARS: Protests persist, because of FG’s failure to adopt our report, IPCR tells Reps

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has blamed the current conflict in the country, on the Federal government’s failure to implement recommendations from its studies on possible causes of conflicts in the country.

Director-General of the Institute, Bakut T. Bakut, told the House of Representatives on Co-operation and Integration in Africa on oversight function, that the institute envisaged the events happening in the country today and made adequate recommendations to government which were not implemented.

He said even though the institute was set up by the government to do a crisis mapping of the country and advice government, successive governments have failed to implement recommendations from the institute.

He said “when the agency was set up, one of the mandates was strategic conflict assessment aimed at ensuring that we do a mapping of the country in terms of the various challenges that could result to conflicts. We did the…