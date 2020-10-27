INEC job and the risk element (2)

This piece continues today the story of Chief Eyo Ita Esua who organised the first post-independence general elections in Nigeria

He died seven years after leaving the office in Calabar in 1973. His children still idolise the outstanding qualities of Chief Esua till today in Calabar.

And the man who took over from Chief Esua, that is, Chief Michael Ani in 1976, also died six years after leaving the job on December 18, 1985 also in Calabar. Justice Ephraim Omorose Ibukun Akpata (1927-2000) who conducted the 1999 general elections died in office during his tenure on January 8, 2000 in Abuja.

Sir Abel Goubadia (1932-2011) who took over from Justice Akpata and conducted the 2003 Presidential election died seven year after leaving office in Benin on February 4, 2011.

Professor Maurice Iwu who took over from Sir Goubadia, has a fraud charge against him by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, at the Federal High Court now.Professor Eme Awa (1921-2000) was sacked from…