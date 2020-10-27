Irate Youths defy 24-hour curfew, vandalise Taraba Radio station

Hundreds of irate youths on Monday defied the 24-hour curfew imposed on Jalingo, invaded and vandalised the State Radio station.

The state Commissioner of information and reorientation,Mr Danjuma Adamu, who visited the Taraba State Broadcasting Corporation (TSBS) premises to inspect the damage done to the station, condemned the action of the youths, saying the destruction had gone beyond #EndSARS protest.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all movable equipment in all the departments of the station were carted away by the hoodlums, who also destroyed what was left of the facilities.

Speaking to Journalists after the inspection, Adamu said the dimension the protests took in the last two days was criminal.

“The looting of COVID-19 warehouses had later turned to invasion and looting of private warehouses, shops and private schools,”he said.

He described the incident as worrisome, adding that it had reduced the radio station to square one because all documents,…