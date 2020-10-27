LCCI calls for dialogue, reconciliation

ECONOMY

Seeks compensation for victims, LASG

By Yinka Kolawole

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has called on the government and all other stakeholders in the #EndSARS crises to engage in constructive dialogue aimed at amicable resolution, while also seeking compensation for victims and Lagos State government.

In a statement made available to Vanguard yesterday, President, LCCI, Mrs Toki Mabogunje, said: “LCCI implores all stakeholders – the government and the governed – to prioritise dialogue and constructive engagement. We need to embed in the governance process the norms and ideals of the democratic process: rule of law, transparency and accountability in political governance, and citizen engagement, among others.

“The Federal and Lagos state governments should collaborate to provide support (in the form of grants) to all the victims of the unfortunate outcomes of the protest and the…