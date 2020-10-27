Nasarawa panel begins sitting, promises justice for youths

By David Odama, Lafia

Nasarawa State Judicial panel of Inquiry set up to probe the activities of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has commenced in the state.

It would be recalled that the commission is constituted by the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory to receive complaints from the public victimized by the disbanded SARS

Speaking at the innaugural meeting, Chairman of the commission, Justice Badamasi Maina (rtd) appealed to #ENDSARS youths to discontinue further protests in the interest of peace and development of the country.

Justice Maina who urged the protesters to approach the commission with their complaints at the various tribunals setup by state governments assured of the panel’s Justice.

According to him, “the youths are justified and legally entitled to express their grievances at the current state of affairs, however, peaceful protest cannot continue indefinitely else, the purpose of the protest would be defeated….