Nigeria risks resurgence of COVID-19 — FG

The Federal Government says the risk of a resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria is high due to the large gatherings of the #EndSARS protesters and the mayhem that followed.

Mr Boss Mustapha, Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, made the disclosure at a joint national media briefing of the taskforce in Abuja on Monday.

“Over the past two weeks, Nigerians have focused attention on two important issues

“Namely, the protests by youths which has unfortunately metamorphosed into an unprecedented safety and security situation and COVID-19 developments in the country and around the world.

“Both activities are critical to our nation because the security situation impacts negatively on our economy, social life, international reputation and ability to effectively coordinate the national response.

“Also, the large gatherings witnessed during the protests and during the break-ins at various warehouses, homes and looting of stores put us at a great risk…