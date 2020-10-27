Obiano, Anambra youths lauded over conduct during protests

ABUJA—The Special Assistant to the Governor of Anambra State on Protocol Matters, Abuja, Barr. Nonso Henry Nwaebili has commended Governor Willie Obiano and youths in the state following return to normalcy of activities after what could be described as a week of rage in the state and country in general.

Nwaebili, who is the author of the popular slogan #YOUTHOCLOCK and also the founder of Nonso Nwaebili Foundation lauded the governor for his zeal, readiness and capacity in safeguarding the lives and properties of people of the state.

He said: “If there is anything Akpokueduke jokes with, It is definitely not the security of lives and properties of Ndi Anambra.

”Anambra remains the safest state in Nigeria and not even external elements with bad intention cannot tarnish the image that has taken this government under Governor Obiano’s watch so much energy, resources and time to achieve.”

While addressing journalists in Abuja, Nwaebili also…