Ogun to empower 5,000 youths

By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun said that the state government would launch youths empowerment programmes targeting about 5,000 youths across the state.

Gov Abiodun said this while addressing newsmen in Abeokuta, explained that the empowerment programme would provide skills and capacity building as well as stipends for the beneficiaries, adding that the participants would be attached to small, medium scale enterprises and government agencies.

He explained that the empowerment programme would take care of 250 youths each in the 20 local government areas of the state.

The governor said the state was determined to unleash the creative energies of the vibrant, tireless and motivated youths towards building a more vibrant economy.

“This is why we have come up with various economic programmes that they can tap into,” he said.

Abiodun stated that the youths in the state had earned national accolades for the largely peaceful manner with which they…