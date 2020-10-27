PDP flays NBC clampdown on AIT, channels, others

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has condemned the clampdown on major broadcast stations including AIT, Channels and the ARISE TV by the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC over their coverage of the EndSARS protest in various parts of the country.

In a statement issued Monday night by Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP spokesman, the party maintained that the rush to impose monetary fines on the television stations by the National Broadcast Commission “smacks of a fresh attempt to further gag the media, suppress free speech and Nigerians’ access to information.”

The statement read: “Indeed, this clampdown on broadcast stations, if anything, has heightened widespread public apprehensions of attempts at concealments of details and suppression of material evidence relating to human rights violations during the protest.

“In fact, this display of high-handedness by the NBC has hugely detracted from the efforts being made by well-meaning Nigerians to douse…