Reps task SGF on NEPAD funding

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa has pledged to liaise with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on funding for the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) to alleviate poverty in the country.

The Chairman of the committee, Rep. Umar Bago (APC-Niger), at an oversight function on Monday in Abuja, said that the committee would parley the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) on improved financing for NEPAD.

Bago said that the 2021 budget allocation for NEPAD was too lean for the agency to carry out its mandate.

“I do know how you want to eradicate poverty when you are poor, you are very poor, your budget is so lean and I am surprised that you are using air conditioners in your office.

“Honestly speaking, something must be done if NEPAD must work; as a committee, we need to send a communiqué to the Appropriation Committee to justify more funding for…