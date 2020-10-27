You’re collection of devils, Nigerians blast Police over statement on Twitter

By Nwafor Sunday
The Nigerian Police Force has come under attack for saying the force ‘is not a collection of angels’.
On its verified twitter handle, the force public relations department stated conspicuously that they are not a collection of angels, noting that they are doing their best to serve Nigerians better.
Irked with the above statement, Twitter users in a riposte condemned the post, noting that they are collection of devils.
Below are some of the tweets from Nigerians:
No you’re not collection of angels, that much is correct, you’re actually collection of devils.
— Jara (@Phiseey) October 26, 2020
Hope you know this is not a way to show you care?
Transparency and Accountability!
How hard is that from even the few demons!
— LEO (@OlotuEmmanuel) October 26, 2020
We are not looking for angels. We are looking for men and women dedicated to protect us and serve us.
— 🇳🇬 (@chineduanaz) October 26, 2020
SOME WORKS CAN’T AFFORD TO HAVE BAD…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper