You’re collection of devils, Nigerians blast Police over statement on Twitter

By Nwafor Sunday

The Nigerian Police Force has come under attack for saying the force ‘is not a collection of angels’.

On its verified twitter handle, the force public relations department stated conspicuously that they are not a collection of angels, noting that they are doing their best to serve Nigerians better.

Irked with the above statement, Twitter users in a riposte condemned the post, noting that they are collection of devils.

Below are some of the tweets from Nigerians:

No you’re not collection of angels, that much is correct, you’re actually collection of devils. — Jara (@Phiseey) October 26, 2020

Hope you know this is not a way to show you care? Transparency and Accountability! How hard is that from even the few demons! — LEO (@OlotuEmmanuel) October 26, 2020

We are not looking for angels. We are looking for men and women dedicated to protect us and serve us. — 🇳🇬 (@chineduanaz) October 26, 2020