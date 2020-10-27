You’re collection of devils, Nigerians blast Police over statement on Twitter

By
Headliners
-
3


police 2By Nwafor Sunday

The Nigerian Police Force has come under attack for saying the force ‘is not a collection of angels’.

On its verified twitter handle, the force public relations department stated conspicuously that they are not a collection of angels, noting that they are doing their best to serve Nigerians better.

Irked with the above statement, Twitter users in a riposte condemned the post, noting that they are collection of devils.

Below are some of the tweets from Nigerians:



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR