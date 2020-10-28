9mobile backs Nigerian woman entrepreneur on World Bank SDGs Award

By Prince Osuagwu

Telecoms provider, 9mobile, says the founder of MobiHealth International, Dr. Funmi Adewara deserved the World Bank SDGs and HER Global Award 2020 she won recently.

Adewara was one of the seven women entrepreneurs recognized for using their entrepreneurial skills to support the SDGs through their business leadership and health crisis management. MobiHealth International partnered 9mobile to spearhead telemedicine solutions in Nigeria in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

9mobile also supported MobiHealth international, to launch a free COVID-19 online screening and Teleconsultation service for all Nigerians. This service was aimed at mitigating the impact of lockdown and restricted movements as a result of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The service provided Nigerians access to highly trained and experienced medical doctors for primary care consultation via the web, app, voice, or video call from the comfort of their homes. The telemedicine service…