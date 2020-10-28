Afenifere, NEF disagree over alleged attack on Northerners in South

…Stop attacking our people, NEF warns Southerners

By Dapo Akinrefon & Luminous Jannamike

THE Northern Elders Forum, NEF, yesterday, lamented the killings and wanton destruction of private assets reportedly belonging to Northerners in parts of the South as hoodlums looted communities in the region.

The NEF, in a statement by its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, called for the immediate stoppage of the attacks on Northerners in many Southern communities.

The forum, however, warned that any further attack on Northerners in the region could plunge the country into a major national crisis. The statement reads: “The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has been alarmed by the recent and deliberate targeting of Northerners in many parts of the South, with reported killings, destruction and stealing of their assets and other assaults which had been going on for days.

“The Forum had resisted the pressure to raise alarm earlier at these unacceptable acts…