Bayelsa APC suspends ex-Reps member, 4 others over alleged anti-party activities

By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenogoa

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has announced the suspension of a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Henry Ofongo and four others over alleged anti-party activities.

Also suspended by the party were a former Secretary of the defunct new PDP, Godwin Sidi, Peter Ozobo, Moses Hitler and Brown Ebide.

It was however learnt that Hon Ofongo was suspended due to his alleged refusal to accept party verdict to drop the suit filed against the party’s candidate in the Bayelsa Central Senatorial by-election in the state.

The party in a statement issued in Yenagoa and signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Doifie Buokoribo, while announcing the suspension said: “Following the report from the ward and local government executives of the Ekeremor, Sagbama and Southern Ijaw local government areas, the State Executive Committee objectively looked into the gravity of infraction and violation against the party.

“At the…