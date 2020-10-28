Cyberterrorism big challenge for us ― CDS Olonisakin

Says it defies conditional warfare rules

FG to unveil new cyber policy to check digital threat ― NSA

By Chris Ochayi

Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, Tuesday, declared cyberterrorism as the most precarious challenge facing Nigeria today.

General Olonisakin, who spoke at the multi-stakeholders workshop for the validation of the draft national cybersecurity policy and strategy 2020, organized by the office of the National Security Adviser, NSA, in Abuja, attributed the rising cases of terrorism, fake news, and other criminal activities to cyberspace.

Olonisakin lamented cyberspace has been the main warfare after the lands, sea, air and space has no boundary and hence does not obey conditional rules in warfare.

Gen Olonisakin, who was represented by Air vice Marshal Charles Oghonwen, the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans at the Defence Headquarters, stated further that cyberspace is used to facilitate…