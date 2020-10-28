Dokpesi, the broadcaster with trouble in his pouch

Those who love him love him to the hilt. Those who hate him hate him with a passion, to the extent that all they might be waiting for is just an opportunity for him to turn his back so that they can drop a knife.

But he has followers, lots of them, including those who believe in him and his ways and would likely take a bullet for him. But they don’t need to because the subject here is a survivor who seems to enjoy so much protection from his God that one can safely say he is a veteran of sort.

Some people will convulse when they hear the name Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi but many more will shout Raypower for some reasons that will eternally be difficult to bury unfairly.

When he was 69 on Sunday October 25, 2020, his friends gathered around him for some somber celebrations. Dokpesi has his crowd from across the divides and there is little anybody can do about that. Looking at some faces around him on television reminded me of the story of two boxers Barry McGuigan and Frank…