Elections in Africa: Facebook reveals strategies to combat fake news

By Juliet Umeh

As countries in Africa prepare to hold elections soon, Social Media Platform, Facebook, has revealed some of the measures it is taking to ensure fairness and integrity of the elections as part of its contributions to the region.

According to the platform’s Public Policy Manager, Africa Elections, Akua Gyekye, the measures provide an overview of its ongoing work in reducing misinformation and removing voter suppression. He said the measures are preventing election interference, supporting civic engagement and increasing transparency in political advertising.

The steps include:

Combating misinformation and false news

Gyekye said: “We are working hard to fight the spread of misinformation on our services because we know that people want to see accurate information on Facebook and Instagram.

“Our updated policies allow us to remove misinformation which could lead to imminent violence or physical harm, and also remove misinformation which could prevent people…