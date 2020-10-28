EndSARS: Smugglers take over Mile2/Seme route

•As Customs, Police, Immigration, others abandon checkpoints

•Seized items looted

By Godfrey Bivbere & Providence Emmanuel

SMUGGLERS are having a free ride along the Mile2/Seme Expressway, Lagos, transporting large quantities of imported rice, frozen poultry products, vegetable oil, fish and other banned imports into the country.

Vanguard Maritime Report gathered that as a result of the #EndSARS protest by Nigerian youths across the nation and the subsequent civil unrest, officers and men of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, the Police, the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, and other security services have vacated the route.

Some persons of questionable characters and motives under the guise of the civil unrest, had attacked the security agents especially the Police.

A source told Vanguard Maritime Report that the crisis created room for free smuggling from Cotonou into the country violating government law on partial closure of the borders.

When…