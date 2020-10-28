‘FG not building any airport in Anambra’

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—Following reports that the Federal Government was planning to build 10 new airports across the country, including one in Anambra, the state government said, on Wednesday, that the cargo airport under construction in the state is solely being funded by the current administration in the state.

The state government, through the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, said that since the report of the Federal Government’s new airports, it had been inundated with inquiries by Nigerians about a supposed claim by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, before the Senate committee on Aviation that the Federal Government was building 10 airports in the country, including one in Anambra State.

In a statement in Awka, Adinuba said: “The Federal Government is not building any airport in Anambra State, even though it appreciates the need for an airport in the state given the huge population and the universally-acknowledged…