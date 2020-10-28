Hoodlums loot Kogi medical store, destroy equipment

Hoodlums have invaded, looted and vandalised medical equipment and consumables worth billions of Naira.

Dr Saka Audu, the State Commissioner for Health, disclosed this at a press conference on Wednesday after he led a team from the ministry and the media to inspect the burgled medical store located along Zone 8, Lokoja.

Audu expressed shock over the unfortunate development, saying it would be very difficult for the state to recover from it.

He said that the state did not have the capacity to recover what had been carted away or vandalised in a short period without adequate external intervention and support.

”With a heavy heart, I am obliged to make public a very sad development, the kind of which I have never witnessed in my whole life.

”The Kogi State Central Medical Store was burgled and equipment worth billions of naira were stolen.

” that equipment that couldn’t be stolen like the walk-in refrigerator for immunisation, components of MRI/CT Scan machines were…