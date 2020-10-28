How Benue palliatives got to Kano market ― Information Commissioner

By Peter Duru

Indications emerged Wednesday on how part of the CACOVID palliatives distributed in Benue state got to Kano market.

Benue State Commissioner for Information and Tourism, Mrs. Ngunan Addingi who spoke on the matter at the end of the State Executive Council, EXCO, meeting in Makurdi explained that traders who benefited from the palliatives resorted to selling off the items rather than make use of them.

She explained that the leader of the traders who received the items on behalf of his members had been invited for questioning over the matter few months ago when the incident happened but regretted that a video trending on social media had portrayed the issue as a recent incident.

Mrs. Addingi said, “there is a video trending on social media that is talking about palliatives that had been given to Benue state but were sold in Kano.

“I wish to clarify that the matter did not happen in October. When the CACOVID…