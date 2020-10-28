Imbibe qualities of Prophet Muhammad, Oyeyemi enjoins Muslims

By Theodore Opara

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has enjoined Muslims to emulate the examples of Prophet Muhammad(SAW) to create the desired peace and tranquillity in the society, saying his examples are needed at this period of national crisis.

He stated this in his 2020 Eid Maulud celebration me, stressing that the world requires selfless and committed individuals to promote peaceful coexistence among the peoples of the world.

According to the statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Marshal described the celebration of this year’s Eid Maulud at the period of social crisis in Nigeria as an opportunity for all and sundry to reflect over human life, embrace peace, dialogue and sacrifice to move the nation forward.

He particularly called on all Muslims to use the period of the holiday to pray for harmony, peace and understanding among the people of Nigeria.