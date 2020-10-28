Kano to improve revenue from dry port, special economic zone projects

By Godfrey Bivbere

KANO state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said that the state intends to attract cargo from neighbouring countries as well as grow its Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, through the development of Inland Dry Port, IDP, and the Special Economic Zone, SEZ, in the state.

The governor disclosed this in Lagos when he led a team from the state to visit the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, Hassan Bello, over the planned development of Dala Inland Dry Port, DIDP and the SEZ.

Ganduje said that the state government “appreciates the importance of the IDP to the economy of the state and also its importance to both neighbouring states in Nigeria and our landlocked neighbouring countries such as Niger Republic, Chad, Northern Cameroon and the rest of Sahel Africa up to Mauritania.”

To ensure that the project becomes a reality, the governor said that the state have provided the 200 hectres of virgin land free of encumbrances required…