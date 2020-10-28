NHIS to spend N191.7 million for 15,184 Mothers, Children

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has proposed to spend the sum of N191.7 million on maternal and child health project which would cover 15, 184 lives in the country in 2021.

The Executive Secretary of NHIS, Muhammad Sambo, disclosed this Wednesday during the defence of the 2021 budget proposal before the House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services.

Sambo explained that the project which will be executed at a premium rate of N12,000 per life, per annum will benefit 410 lives in each of the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), adding that N4.9 million will be allocated to each State for the project.

He also disclosed that the sum of N129.2 million is proposed in the 2021 budget for a health project for the elderly, covering about 10, 235 lives across the country.

Speaking on the performance of the 2020 budget by the Agency, Sambo said “out of the N164 million appropriated, N72.47 million has been…