Resist those inciting violence, APC urges Nigerians

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has urged Nigerians to resist those who have hijacked the #EndSARS agitations and now using it as a platform to incite violence across the country.

The APC gave the charge in a congratulatory message to the Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid-El-Maulud which commemorates the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

In the message which was signed by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Yekini Nabena, APC said as expressed in the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, Islam is centred on belief in Allah, devotion and service to humanity.

It called on Nigerians to use the occasion of Eid-El-Maulud to pray for peace, progress and unity of the nation.

“We urge Nigerians to be influenced by the great virtues that the Holy Prophet epitomised by imbibing the true meaning of piety, sacrifice, patience and fellowship.

“Today many parts of the country is ravaged by the aftermath of the #EndSARS…