Secondus commends Buhari for backing Okonjo-Iweala for WTO post –

By
Headliners
-
2


Buhari,Okonjo-Iweala
PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES DR OKONJO-IWEALA 0A. President Muhammadu Buhari receives the Former Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance and Top Contender for the WTO, Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala during an Audience at the State House.PHOTO; BAYO oMOBORIOWO. OCT 12 2020.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for backing Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in emerging as the first female and African Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

 

The party’s National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus, gave the commendation in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr Ike Abonyi, in Abuja on Wednesday.

 

Secondus welcomed what he described as historic emergence of Okonjo-Iweala, the Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, as the first female and African D-G  of the WTO.

 

He commended Buhari for putting aside political sentiment in backing both Okonjo-Iweala and Dr Akinwumi Adesina, the President of the African Development Bank…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

