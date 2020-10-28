Secondus commends Buhari for backing Okonjo-Iweala for WTO post

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for backing Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in emerging as the first female and African Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The party’s National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus, gave the commendation in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr Ike Abonyi, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Secondus welcomed what he described as historic emergence of Okonjo-Iweala, the Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, as the first female and African D-G of the WTO.

He commended Buhari for putting aside political sentiment in backing both Okonjo-Iweala and Dr Akinwumi Adesina, the President of the African Development Bank…