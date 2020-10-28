Seize opportunity to implement 2014 Confab report ― ECWA

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The leadership of the Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to seize the opportunity provided by the #EndSARS demand to urgently put in place the necessary mechanisms for the implementation of the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference.

ECWA President, Rev. Stephen Panya who gave the charge reminded the President that there were over 600 resolutions which if implemented, would substantially address most of the challenges the nation is facing.

Rev. Panya noted that the enormous challenges in the country if not properly handled, can lead to the total collapse of the system hence the need for all citizens to resolve to rescue the country from the precipice.

In a statement issued in Jos and signed by the cleric, he stated, “Recent events have clearly shown that our beloved country, Nigeria is gradually drifting into a state of anarchy, which if not properly handled, can lead to a total collapse of the…