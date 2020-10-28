Sterling Bank launches ‘Switch’ free money transfer service for Nigerians in diaspora

Sterling Bank Plc has launched “a free money transfer service” for Nigerians in diaspora, called ‘Switch’, to promote financial inclusion, international banking and allied services for such Nigerians.

Mr Shina Atilola, Sterling Bank’s Divisional Head, Retail and Consumer Banking, disclosed this in a statement made available to the Newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos.

Atilola said that Switch is a zero per cent transaction charge offer, which further demonstrates the banks commitment to make cross-country banking accessible to all Nigerians abroad.

According to Atilola: “Switch users will be able to fund their account for free when using their Naira Debit Card and they will enjoy free service charge when they fund their Switch account using foreign bank cards for six months at the first instance.

“Switch enables the processing of everyday banking and financial services such as the payment of bills, funds transfer, payment requests, investments, asset financing and…