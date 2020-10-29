APWEN stresses need for capacity building on STEM among girls

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The need for young girls to study Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, STEM for the development of the country and humanity was a subject for discourse at the just concluded capacity building organised by the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, APWEN.

Organising the 3rd Nkechi Isigwe Annual Lecture in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl-child, the President, APWEN, Engr. Funmilola Ojelade, FNSE, stressed capacity building is a way of enhancing the capacity of the girl-child to impact her environment.

While promising that the efforts will be sustained by the association, she called on female children to stand up against all limitations on their way to progress.

“The theme, “Capacity Building”, was fashioned out by Engr. Nkechi Isigwe who passionately desires to see others, especially the younger ones, be the best they can be. The organization’s…