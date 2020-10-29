Eid-el-Maulud: A period for sober reflection ― Orji Kalu

Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu has felicitated with the Muslim community on the occasion of the 2020 Eid-el- Maulud celebration.

The former governor of Abia, while commending religious leaders and traditional rulers for promoting peace and unity across the country, urged Ingrains to use the season for sober reflection and devotion.

Kalu, in a goodwill message, admonished Muslim faithful to offer prayers for unity, peace and progress of Nigeria during the period.

He also applauded religious leaders for educating their followers and Nigerians at large on the need for religious tolerance and mutual respect.

He stressed that Nigerians must imbibe the spirit of togetherness, brotherhood and selflessness despite ethnic, religious and political differences for the sake of national unity.

Kalu urged Muslims to uphold the teachings of the Holy Quran while demonstrating forgiveness, piety, charity and patriotism in their daily pursuits.

“I join our Muslim brothers…