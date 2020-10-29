FEC approves N4.519bn for roads, education

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday approved N4.519 billion for the award of contract for printing of examination materials and rehabilitation of road networks within the satellite towns of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

This was disclosed at the end of the 21st FEC virtual meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Briefing State House correspondents, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu explained that N2.9 billion was for the printing of materials for Basic Education Certification Examination, Senior Secondary Certificate Examination and the National Common Entrance.

He said, “Today (yesterday), Council approved the award of contract for the printing of examination materials both sensitive and non-sensitive. The contract is worth N2.9 billion.

“It was awarded to a group of eight printers. The materials are for the Basic Education Certification Examination,…