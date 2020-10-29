FG begins nationwide distribution of 1m free meters in Kano, Kaduna, Lagos 

Targets 30m consumers

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—THE Federal Government last night said that it will commence the distribution of free meters with the target of getting 30 million consumers.

The National Mass Metering Programme, NMMP, is expected to commence today, Friday, October 30, 2020, and to be simultaneously launched in Kano, Kaduna, Eko and Ikeja DISCO franchise areas.

The free meter distribution, a Presidency source said was in fulfillment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to ensure mass metering in the country and in the process put an end to the problems of estimated billing in the electricity sector.

The Presidency sources disclosed that the locations to receive meters include Bawo Road and environs in Kano metropolis (KEDCO), Governor Road/Tudun Wada in Kaduna (Kaduna Electric), Oshodi Business Unit in Ikeja (Ikeja Electric), and Yaba and Surulere (Eko DISCO).

The presidency source added that key stakeholders to monitor the launch…