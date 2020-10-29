Four vehicles burnt in fuel tanker explosion at Mile-2

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck in the early hours on Thursday, when a tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, popularly called petrol, suddenly overturned while in the process of navigating through the dilapidated spot at LACASERA outwards Mile- 2 Oke, opposite Fatgbems Fuel Station, along Apapa -Oshodi Expressway.

The ill-fated fuel tanker subsequently, exploded into flames burning at least three other vehicles in the process.

Fortunately, no loss of life was recorded in the inferno.

At press time the fire had been finally put out while rescue team are on ground to remove burnt vehicles from the road.

According to Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, the incident occurred at 1.am, Thursday.

Oke-Osanyintolu explained; “The agency received distress calls concerning the above which occurred around 1 am, and activated its emergency response plan.

“On arrival, it was discovered that a fuel tanker loaded with PMS had…