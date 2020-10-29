Group demands compensation for victims in Delta

By Adesina Wahab

A group, the Coalition of Urhobo Ex-agitators, CUE, has called on Federal and Delta State governments to pay compensation to families and victims of the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protest in the state and the country at large.

The CUE specifically called on the government to adequately compensate victims of the protest who are of Urhobo origin, noting that the protest against police brutality and excesses started in Ughelli, the traditional headquarters of Urhobo people.

The leader of the Coalition, Ekokotu Abraham, who made this known in a press statement at the end of the meeting of the group in Ughelli, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent, said the first casualties of the protest were recorded in the town.

The former warrior noted that in addition to the compensation of the victims, President Muhammadu Buhari should relieve the Inspector General of Police of his position for what he described as laxity, ineptitude, cluelessness,…