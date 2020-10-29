Kidnapping: 6-yr-old boy abducted, father killed, N3m ransom demanded in Nasarawa

By David Odama

A six-year-old boy, Okunu Isiah kidnapped alongside his mother last Sunday in Nasarawa, is still in the custody of his kidnappers who are demanding for three million ransom.

Okunu, whose father was killed and his mother released by their abductors in the area is yet to see a sign of his freedom from the hands of his kidnappers five days after as the kidnappers have reduced the ransom from 10 million to three million.

Chairman of the local government area, Mohammed Sani Otto who confirmed the abduction in a telephone conversation said the kidnappers abducted the mother of the six-year-old boy, killed his father who is his cousin, later released the mother of the boy but are still holding the boy in their custody demanding for three million naira ransom.

The council boss who lamented the rate of kidnapping in the area said that efforts at ensuring the release of the victim have not been possible as the boy’s abductors are bent on the three million ransom.

“We…